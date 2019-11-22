Share:

Alison Mosshart launches capsule wardrobe

LOS ANGELES (CM): Alison Mosshart launches her own fashion line.

The Kills singer has designed a 16-piece capsule wardrobe collection for R13 - the same brand that designs her signature black skinny jeans - inspired by her own clothes.

Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, she said: ‘’I’ve been wearing R13 on stage forever. It was a natural collaboration. I’d like people to feel super-powerful in it, because that’s what clothes should do.’’

The collection is perfect for any wannabe rock’n’roller with electric prints and Gothic tees, as well as a pair of her trusty black skinnys.

‘’’I feel like I’m not dressed right unless I’m wearing my skinny jeans. I don’t know why. I feel like I’m more in my gym outfit when something’s baggy.’’

Alison, 40, is always been kitted out with the New York brand’s denim and a black leather jacket after refusing to wear dresses from the age of three. She said: ‘’I think the last time I wore one, I was three. I didn’t like them. I had the same sort of violent physical reaction to them as I did to chewing meat at 11.’’ And as one of the leading women of rock ‘n’ roll, she has righteously stuck to her guns with her fashion choices.

Jennifer Garner lost car

LOS ANGELES (GN): Jennifer Garner lost her car in a parking lot. The former ‘Alias’ actress spent 25 minutes searching the rows of vehicles in the building looking for her own motor and admitted it wasn’t the first time it had happened to her. She shared a video on Instagram along with the caption: ‘’I would like to tell you this was an isolated incident, but...’’

In the clip, Jennifer walked through the car park while clutching a teddy bear and admitted: ‘’We’ve been walking for 10 minutes...It’s in [section] Y.’’ The video then cut to the ‘Peppermint’ star by clicking her key fob but soon ran into another problem. She said: ‘’Oh, you know whats happening? We’re out of batteries... I should be on ‘CSI Miami’.’’ Jennifer - who has children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with ex-husband Ben Affleck - then got into the car of her friend, who was filming the video, so they could circle the garage to find her own vehicle. She said: ‘’Where’s your car? Oh gosh, this is where it gets complicated. I remember thinking about what to do. It wont take us long to do that loop because I might have done that or I might not, I can’t tell you...