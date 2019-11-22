Share:

LOS ANGELES-The now 33-year-old actor was a relative unknown before being cast as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, and won himself legions of fans through his role as the heroic schoolboy in the film. He went on to land the lead role of vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film franchise, and is now one of the movie industry’s hottest stars – with fans eager to see his portrayal of the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, due out next year (2020).

But in a new interview with KristienGijbels for the podcast HFPA In Conversation, Robert fondly recalled his time working on Harry Potter, and insisted that if it wasn’t for that role, he “wouldn’t be acting”.

“It was a really nice environment on Harry Potter,” he remembered. “Even compared to movies I’ve done since, it was very protective. In Harry Potter they were at school and they were kind of doing work at the same time. It felt like a very friendly family environment.”

Recalling his favorite part of the Harry Potter journey, Robert cited the press tour, calling it “amazing”.

“I remember going to Tokyo for the first time, and sitting in my room looking out over the city and being like, ‘How has this happened?’,” he smiled. “I really like that movie… I wouldn’t be acting if it wasn’t for that.”