ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Friday rejected former Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rehana Nawaz’s plea, seeking to appear in the departmental examination for the fifth time. A two-member of the SC bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that Rehana Nawaz was appointed as ASJ in 2013. He said that a departmental examination was held on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC). When Justice Gulzar asked what was the result of the exam, the counsel replied that Rehana could not succeed despite sitting in the examination for four times. “In the first examination, Rehana could not pass any paper while in the second attempt, she failed in four papers and got passing marks in three others,” the counsel said, and added, “When she appeared for the third time, she again failed in all papers while in the fourth and last attempt, Rehana managed to get through in all papers, except one.” He said that contrary to the law, these exams which were to be held within two years were held within 13 months. He said that Rehana had pleaded to the Lahore High Court chief justice to hear the case himself which was rejected. He said that she was fired from service in 2017, four years after joining the job.