Lahore - On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the vision of IGP Arif Nawaz Khan, a special session was held as part of a campaign to reduce road accidents at Central Police Office on Friday. A handout said all RPOs participated through video link. The session was chaired by Addl IG PHP Zafar Iqbal. Addl IG Traffic Muhammad Farooq Mazhar was also present. A detailed discussion on the causes of accidents to control the accidents was held. Addl IG PHP Zafar Iqbal directed RPOs to ensure implementation of traffic laws, speed bars and fitness of vehicles. He further directed to ensure compliance of traffic rules by all all vehicles especially public service vehicles plying on roads at any cost. He further emphasized that the fitness standard of Buses, wagons and vehicles running on public routes should be checked and no vehicle should be allowed to run on the roads having no standard and fitness in accordance with the devised SOP violating the traffic laws. He further said that PHP and traffic police should ensure their strict patrolling on highways and roads effectively in the weather of fog and smog whereas awareness campaign for passengers should also be continued. Addl IG Traffic while discussing with officers in the session said that 60 percent accidents occur due to overspeeding and 39 percent accidents occur due to negligence of the drivers therefore under age, inexperienced and careless drivers should not be allowed to drive public transport and special teams should play their positive and vibrant role in this regard.

He further said that there should be a close coordination with vehicle inspection certificates centers so that their performance may be made more effective whereas the Buses, wagons and old vehicles plying on public routes should not be allowed to run on roads without getting fitness certificate. He moreover said that mostly accidents occur due to commercial passengers vehicles therfore CTOs should devise a comprehensive strategy and take steps to reduce the accidents. He added that CTOs should directly supervise the mutual teams of PHP, Traffic Police and District Police.