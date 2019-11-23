Share:

Lahore - A group of students from Cadet College Swat on Friday visited directorate of Inter Services Public Relations in Rawalpindi and met Director General Major-General Asif Ghafoor.

In a tweet, Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said it was a great pleasure to interact with the group of cadets from Swat Cadet College.

“I have nostalgic memories of the stay there as GOC recollected,” he added.

The DG ISPR wished the boys all the best in their academic and professional careers. “You are the future of Pakistan,” he maintained.