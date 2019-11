Share:

The Punjab government has enhanced the Utility Allowance of public sector employees from 2020.

The enhancement of Utility Allowance will be effective from January 01, 2020.

The approval was given in a meeting chaired by Punjab Finance Minister.

According to the decision, grade 1-8 employees will get Utility allowance of Rs 5,400; grade 9-14 Rs 7,200 while grade 15 will get Rs 9,000 and grade 16 officials, Private Secretaries and Superintendents (BS-17) employees to receive Rs 12,600.