Share:

LAHORE - A woman killed her two children and attempted suicide at her parent’s house in Raiwind, police said on Friday. Rescue workers said the 27-year-old mother was shifted to hospital with serious injuries around her neck. The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Resident of Basti Sultanpura, Naheed Bibi killed her four year old son Ahtesham and five year old daughter Mahroba by throwing them into the water tank on the rooftop. The incident took place in the Raiwind city police precincts early Friday.

Initial police investigation revealed the woman later attempted suicide by slashing her neck with a sharp-edged weapon. Apparently, she took the extreme step after a clash at her in-laws, a police investigator said.

The official said Naheed was residing at her parents’ house for the lost eight months. She left her house over some dispute with her husband, Nasir, a resident of district Swabi.

According to relatives, some in-laws of Naheed reached her parents’ house on Thursday night to reconcile the dispute between the couple. But, they also clashed with the woman. Naheed killed her children before attempting suicide before dawn when all other members of her family were asleep.

The police later arrested the woman after registering a double murder case against her. Further investigation was underway.

Murder after rape

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a girl outside her house in Gulberg. He sought a report from the top cop within 48 hours. He issued directives to nail the criminals and bring them to book at the earlier.

Similar directives were issued to the Rawalpindi police chief over rape-cum-murder of a girl in Dhok Chaudhrian area of Rawalpindi and sought a report from the RPO. He directed to take action against the criminal adding that provision of justice should be ensured to the bereaved family. He also extended sympathies to the victim family.