KARACHI - A delegation of Young Doctors Association Sindh (YDAS) under Chairman of body, Dr Umer Sultan discussed issues relating to health institutions and non-payment of salaries with Karachi Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

Salary matters of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, doctors’ problems of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Chandka Medical College Larkana and abrogation of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council came under discussion.

Both sides were agreed that indifferent attitude of Sindh government and health authorities have pushed doctors to wall that has dented teaching activities besides visiting patients to these health institutions were also facing problems.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman assuring doctors team of all sort of assistance in this direction said that every effort would be taken to impress upon government for absolute solution of these problems. President Yaseen Umrani, Dr Mahboob Nonari and President Public Aid Committee JI, Saif-ud-din Advocate also took part in discussion.