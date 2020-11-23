Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 claimed another 22 lives while 553 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the number of coronavirus cases has reached 114,010 in the province while the death toll was recorded 2,848 with the recovery of 97,991 patients. The P&SHD confirmed that 229 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Kasur,1 in Nankana Sahib,70 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal, 8 in Jehlum,5 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat, 28 in Faisalabad, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 47 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 7 in Khanewal, 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 in Lodhran, 2 in Chiniot, 34 in Sargodha, 9 in Mianwali, 5 in Khushab, 3 in Jhang, 31 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Bhakkar, 13 in Layyah, 7 in Rahimyar Khan, 3 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 5 in Sahiwal, 4 in Okara while 8 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,849,653 tests for COVID-19.

5 shops sealed over SOPs violation

The city district administration has sealed five shops in Model Town Link Road for not following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19. Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf along with Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha inspected Model Town Link Road on Sunday and sealed Bareeze Clothes, Stylo Shoes, Raincal Clothes, Shirt & Tie Shop and Star Plus Pharmacy over SOPs violation.

The district administration officers instructed the shopkeepers to close all kinds of business activity after 10 p.m. and strictly follow the SOPs regarding coronavirus.