Lahore - On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, a crackdown on anti-social elements continued across the province which has been intensified against notorious criminals, illegal arm holders, drug dealers and kite sellers.

In this regard, Vehari Police under the leadership of District Police Officer Ehsanullah Chauhan took emergency measures for the arrest of anti-social elements during the last one month and achieved significant successes against criminal elements. Arrest of wanted criminals in serious cases in a campaign initiated by police teams against accused involved in heniou crimes of murder ,robbery ,dacoity and other such crimes, said the Punjab Police spokesman while talking to APP here on Sunday.

During the operation, police teams arrested 234 notorious criminals involved in serious cases, including murder, robbery and robbery. During this period, Vehari police after tracing 212 cases of property, they recovered property worth Rs 58.60 lakh while 19 members of seven gangs were arrested and more than Rs 23,74000 were recovered.

In addition, during the operation against criminals, 128 suspects were arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession including two kalashnikovs, 17 guns, six rifles, 95 pistols, four revolvers, four carbines and hundreds of rounds. Action against anti-social elements , 209 cases were registered in which 210 accused were arrested and 41 kg of hashish, 2019 liters of liquor with lahan, 9.5 kg of opium, 21 kilns and distillery were recovered.

Implementing the National Action Plan, 46 cases were registered out of which 19 cases were registered for violation of Loudspeaker Act, 23 cases for violation of Tenancy Act, one case of wall chalking and three cases of violation of Security Ordinance. During the proceedings in different police stations of Vehari, 24 cases against fireworks, 255 of over speeding, 43 of electricity theft, two of price control, 11 of gambling act were registered besides 24 cases of illegal petrol agencies and illegal refilling of gas were also registered. As many as 52 cases were registered against violation of rules with respect to smog.

DPO Vehari Ehsanullah Chauhan said the crackdown against proclaimed offenders, robbers, drug dealers and criminal elements would continue on a daily basis to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens.