Share:

FAISALABAD - Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Sahianwala police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that 17-year-old Anees along with 12-year-old Ayan sons of Iftikhar and 14-year-old Ahmad son of Imran was going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a parked trailer near Sahianwala Bridge at Express Way due to over speed. As a result, all the three motorcyclists received serious injuries and died on the spot. Their bodies had been shifted to the mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem. 9 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs: Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan has sealed nine shops over violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that AC Sammundri checked various shops, hotels and restaurants in the tehsil and found nine shops involved in violating corona SOPs. The AC sealed the shops and warned their owners that they would be sent behind the bars if they violated corona SOPs again.

However, he said no proper mechanism was being observed at these areas to check coronavirus affected people coming from other cities.

Another resident Aamir Ilyas said the district administration and other concerned departments were not taking the issue seriously which was a severe threat for residents of the city. A stall owners near general bus stand, Asfhaq Hussain told this scribe that he had been running the business for the last three years and earning handsome amount in every winter season. He said that he offered one traditional bed (Charpoy) at Rs 100 per night, charge Rs 50 for blanket and Rs 30 for a pillow per night from each person. He said that transporters were main customers as they prefer accommodation at cheap rates.