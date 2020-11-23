Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least 11 innocent civilians including 6 women and 4 children were injured on Sunday when Indian army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control (LOC), Pakistan Army’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the Indian military deliberately targeted civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars.

Civil population targeted in Jigjot village with rockets, heavy mortars: ISPR

“Deliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003,” says a press release issued by ISPR late Sunday.