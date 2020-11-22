Share:

ISLAMABAD- Over 87,621 metric tonnes of tea costing $188.482 m imported during first four months of current financial year as compared the imports of 60,879 metric tonnes valuing $142.571 m of corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-October, 2020-21, imports of tea into the country witnessed upsurge of 32.20 pc as compared the same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period under review, the imports of dry fruits and nuts grew by 155.20 pc as country consumed about 18,058 metric tonnes of dry fruits, nuts valuing $34.743 m , which was recorded at 8,438 metric tonnes worth $9.690 m in same period of last year, it added. Meanwhile, imports of wheat during last four months witnessed 100 pc increase as about 898,904 metric tonnes of wheat imported to tackle with the domestic requirements. During the period under review, 52,038 metric tonnes of spices costing $62.469 m also imported as against the import of 41,198 metric tonnes valuing $53.021 m of same period of last year. It is worth mentioning here that in last four months of current financial year food group imports into the country grew by 43.49 pc as different food commodities costing $2.272 b imported as against the imports of 1.583 b of the same period of last year. On the other hand, food group exports from the country during the period review went down by 16.77 pc as it was recorded at $1.331 b from July-October, 2020 as compared to $1.359 b of the corresponding period of last year. On month on month basis, the exports of food commodities post 13.42 pc reduction in month of October, 2020 as compared the same month of last year, whereas imports into the country during the period under review grew by 15.14 per cent.