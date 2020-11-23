Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that opposition wants to halt the transparent accountability process in the country but it will never happen.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegations from various districts at the Governor’s House, he said that government was not afraid of opposition rallies, however, asking them to stay away from rallies due to the risk of corona spike.

He added that main challenge for the country right now was inflation, eradication of corruption and good governance, and not the opposition or its rallies. The country needs solidarity but the opposition was trying to create chaos and Pakistan cannot afford such a situation, he said and asserted that there was no option but to follow SOPs to avoid corona spike.

The Governor said, “Even today the Pakistan army and the government are on the same page and all institutions are working together for development and prosperity of the country.”

He said that no one else could hold such a large number of rallies like PTI did under the leadership of Imran Khan. The government was not intimidated by opposition’s rallies and the government was very much established and will remain so.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, we were asking the opposition to give up the politics of rallies but if they think that they will overthrow the government through rallies then this was their dream that will never be fulfilled.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said it was in the interest of the nation that the opposition should refrain from engaging in protest politics. He said that due to the successful economic policies of the government, Pakistan is moving in the right direction and the future of Pakistan is in safe hands.

The government is taking all possible steps to address issues including inflation, he said.

He said, “I am sure that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will rid the country of inflation as well as strengthen the country economically.”

Entrepreneurs to get

plots possession in SEZs,

industrial estates

The Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to hand over possession of plots to industrial entrepreneurs on preferential basis, in all the economic zones established by PIEDMC in the province.

PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi told media here Sunday that object of the preference is to speed up industrialization process and provide facilities to potential industrialists and investors.

He added that 145th meeting of PIEDMC’s board of directors also approved a concessional package to all those investors who would purchase more than 25 acres of land for their industrial set-ups in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP). Industrialists interested in setting up industrial units on more than 25 Acres plots should be provided relaxed payment plan. He said that Rs. 1250 million would be utilized for establishment of Bahawalpur Industrial estate (BWPIE), second biggest industrial estate after Multan in South Punjab and a demand has been raised to Govt of Punjab in this regard.

This industrial estate would help bring less developed area at par with other parts of the province of Punjab and usher in an era of development according to the vision of PM Imran Khan.

The BoD meeting, he added, also decided to set up advisory boards for Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Rahim Yar Khan Industrial zones of Punjab. Advisory boards members include public representatives and experts from various economic fields and will be nominated for a period of one year. He said that these members would serve for industrial development and improvement in both the industrial zones. Besides, the meeting also approved a plan for supply of electricity to five industrial estates in Punjab province including three special economic zones, Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Sundar Industrial Estate.

Nabeel Hashmi thanked CM Punjab Usman Buzdar for his efforts to establish the province of Punjab as a hub of industrial activities of the country by establishing new industrial estates and economic zones in the province.