It is a habit of politicians that before elections they will make many promises and say many things to the public but when they come to power, they do not remember their duties and promises.

When the PPP and PML-N led the country, they never cared about the condition of the public or try to give them relief. Our leaders are experts in one thing and that is how to build their own selves and enrich themselves further. Otherwise, there are no such leaders who work for the public.

If they really want to work for the public, this is the time they should compromise and come together, regardless of party divides, to find out better solutions for solving the public’s problems and bring relief to them, something which they are deprived of for long.

YASIRA MANSOOR,

Makran.