LAHORE - The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment operation against encroachments and demolished illegal structures in the various parts of the provincial capital. The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Anarkali Market, Ferozpur Road, Mugalpura, Wapda Town, Shah Alam Market, Misri Shah and Garhi Shahu and shifted 10 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard. Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 22,800 on various shopkeepers said the MCL spokesman here. During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.