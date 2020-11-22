Share:

LAHORE -PCB Dynamites beat PCB Blasters by seven wickets in the opening match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship being played at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday. According to PCB spokesman, opener Ayesha Zafar and middle-order batter Iram Javed starred for the Dynamites in their convincing chase of the 138-run target which was completed in 19.1 overs. For PCB Dynamites, Ayesha lead the way with her 65-run innings of 50 balls. Iram remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 balls. Hafsa Amjad, Maham Tariq and Anam Amin took a wicket apiece for PCB Blasters. Earlier, PCB Dynamites won the toss and opted to field first. PCB Blasters scored 137-4 in 20 overs. Javeria Rauf struck 35 off 32 balls while Aliya Riaz made unbeaten 34 and opener Javeria Khan 29. Kainat Imtiaz, Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu took a wicket apiece for PCB Dynamites. In the second match of the tournament PCB Blasters will play PCB Challengers today at the same venue.