KARACHI - Pakistan-e-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA), Nusrat Wahid has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be completed at all costs and its benefits would be passed to every Pakistani.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said this project was the manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship and it’s the best project for Pakistan’s social and economic development and it guaranteed the country’s bright future.

Nusrat Wahid revealed that Indian conspiracies against CPEC had been exposed by Pakistani authorities once again. India has been operating a special cell since 2015 to sabotage the corridor but PTI government will complete this project in time.

Commenting on the prevailing situation, the PTI leader firmed that the opponents would definitely get historical defeat because CPEC had become the ‘heart beat’ of all patriotic Pakistanis, so the concerned global organisations as well as world community should be condemned India and Modi’s conspiracies

She said China had come out in open support of Pakistan and stated that those who were trying to sabotage the project would be disappointed. Pakistan has already presented a detailed dossier containing irrefutable evidence of Indian state terrorism to the world. It contains all ground realities of Indian state terrorism against CPEC while the world has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts regarding to maintain peace and it also accepted that the contribution of Pakistan for regional harmony, she concluded.