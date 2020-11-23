Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will discuss a 14-point agenda including vacant positions of CEOs/MDs of public sector entities in its meeting to be held tomorrow. According to the agenda, the federal cabinet will discuss presentation of Minister for Law & Justice on the issue of Bar on Parliamentarians to be on the Board of Directors of public sector entities, ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) in its meeting held on 29-10-2020, ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) in its meeting held on 12-11-2020, vacant positions of CEOs/MDs of public sector entities, posting of Director General National Archives of Pakistan, G-20 debt service suspension initiative, no objection certification from Ministry of Commerce to make payments to India Broadcasters by Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and seeking opinion/stance of the federal government on the writ petition 29667/2020 Salman Idress Vs Federation of Pakistan and Orders in Lahore High Court. The federal cabinet will also discuss re-appointment of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Council of Complaints, Balochistan, presentation on optimal utilization of J&K state properties, constitution of Board of Governors of National Book Foundation Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Islamabad, appointment of Managing Director in MP-11 Scale, National Book Foundation Islamabad, amendment in Civil Aviatation Rules 1994-Rule 68 and ratification of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 16-11-2020 in its next meeting.