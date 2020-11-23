Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed work on family park and Kanwal lake at tourist spot Shakarparian to promote the tourism facilities in the city.

Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed inaugurated the family park and lake on Sunday. According to a press release issued by the CDA, while taking great interest in construction and beautification of tourist spots, the Chairman CDA inaugurated the family park and Kanwal lake at Shakarparian to provide the best tourism facilities to the citizens of the capital. It happened first time since 2009 that CDA has constructed a family park. Only families will be allowed in the park. Natural beauty of the sites was taken into account while constructing family park and the lake.

Park has been constructed without disturbing the terrain of the site. Stones and woods have been used for making the sitting places in the park. To maintain the natural beauty of the park, the CDA has planted saplings and grass, the press release added.

A lake was constructed at Shakarparian in 1970 which was demolished in 2006 during the construction of cultural complex. However, the citizens of Islamabad have been demanding for reconstruction of lake, therefore CDA has constructed the lake again along with a family park, said the officials.