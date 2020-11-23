Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government is swiftly heading towards its goal of establishing a Madinah-like state, and projects like Punjab Ehsaas Programme, Sehat Insaf Card and now Insaf Medicine Card is a proof of the fact.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Insaf Medicine Card, held at the CM Office here on Sunday. He distributed Insaf Medicine Cards among patients of Hepatitis, AIDS and TB at the ceremony.

Usman Buzdar said that under the Insaf Medicine Card, a project of providing free medicines to Hepatitis, AIDS and TB patients had been started.

He said that in the first phase of the project, free medicines would be provided to 9,862 AIDS patients, 23,560 Hepatitis and 70,047 TB patients.

He said that a simple procedure had been adopted to facilitate patients, adding that under the procedure patients would be biometrically verified along with the original ID card from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital or District Headquarters Hospital concerned.

Distributes medicine cards among patients of Hepatitis, AIDS and TB

“Completion of the procedure and after the diagnostic process, Insaf Medicine Card will be issued to the patient,” he added. He said the patient would be able to get free medicines from the centres concerned.

The chief minister ordered for establishing separate desks for Hepatitis, AIDS and TB patients in hospitals. A total of 174,882 patients in 36 districts of Punjab would receive Insaf Medicine Cards, he said.

He thanked Allah Almighty for giving him a chance to serve the ailing humanity, adding that the day was not far away when every citizen of Punjab would have access to free treatment in public sector hospitals, which was a commitment of the PTI.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Secretary Information and other officials concerned were also present.