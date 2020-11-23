Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said that Gwadar was now undergoing practical development and it would soon be considered among the advanced cities of the world.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting on issues related to Gwadar Development Authority.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Information Bushra Rind, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Bazdar, Senior Member Board of Revenue Qamar Masood, Secretaries of relevant departments including Secretary Information, Director General GDA and other officials.

During the meeting, Director General of Gwadar Development Authority Shahzeb Kakar gave a detailed briefing on the implementation of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, supply of clean drinking water to Gwadar city, water policy for Gwadar and GDA issues.

He said that PSDP for rehabilitation of old Gwadar city has been implemented at a cost of Rs 1000 million in 2019-20 and separate funds had been allocated for construction of infrastructure, ICT center, while the process of micro-planning was underway.

While the issue of infrastructure development was still pending in the PDWP, he said, adding that under the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) Scheme, water treatment, water supply and water distribution projects in Gwadar were being implemented in separate phases.

The first phase of water supply to Gwadar through transmission line from Swad Dam has been completed, work on the second phase from Shadi Kaur to Chadgarh was underway in which 70% work has completed, he said.

He maintained the policy has been prepared and a summary has been sent to the Cabinet for approval adding the water level in Swad Dam was up to 12 meters and in case of reduction in this level,

it would not be possible to get water from here. The Irrigation Department has requested for installation of pumping machine.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said the development of Gwadar was being done under a comprehensive strategy for which steps should be taken for long-term drainage, water supply and long-term infrastructure projects in Old City Town to ensure implementation.