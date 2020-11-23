Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and prominent leaders of all political parties expressed their profound and heartfelt grief over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. In their separate condolence messages, the two extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. Pakistan Muslim League President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, MNAs Moonis Elahi and Salik Hussain expressed their heartfelt grief over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

They said in their condolence message that they shared their grief with the Sharif family. They prayed that may God Almighty elevate her ranks and grant the family all the strength to bear this loss with courage and patience. The PML Leaders said that there was no other blessing in the world than the mother. This is a beautiful gift from Allah, they said.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in his message issued here on Sunday, prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. Pakistan People’s Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed his deep grief said the PPP was with Sharif family in these moments of sorrow.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. JI leaders Amir-ul-Azeem, Liaquat Baloch, Dr Farid Ahmad Paracha, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees and others also condoled death of mother of Nawaz Sharif.

Provincial Minister for Colonies and Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan expressed deep sense of sorrow and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

The minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.