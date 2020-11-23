Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Labour, Saeed Ghani has said that decision regarding closing educational institutions or not will be taken after consultation of the provincial government and the health department.

He said that to take decision about educational institutions, a meeting of federal and provincial education ministers was scheduled today (Monday).The provincial minister stated this while chairing a meeting of the steering committee of the education department in Karachi in which all stakeholders were consulted on the suggestions made by the federal government.

Saeed Ghani said number of COVID-19 patients was definitely increasing across the country, but SOPs in educational institutions were also being strictly enforced and tightened.

Chairman SEK directs its affiliated schools not to charge high fees from students

Chairman of Secondary Education Karachi (SEK), Professor Dr Saeed-ud-Din directed its all affiliated schools to collect the fees mentioned on the exam forms from the students, warning that strict action would be taken, if any school charged exorbitant fees from students.

It was revealed in the statement released on Sunday. The board has received such complaints where the various schools are charging high exam fees from the students, he informed. It was cleared by the board that the enrollment fee of ninth class was Rs700 and Rs 1400 exam fees, while the exam fee of 10th class was Rs1700, it further added.

Whereas, the registration fee for private candidates was Rs1000 and Rs1900 exam fee, while fee of each form is Rs100. Apart from this, the board also directed its all affiliated schools to affiliate all branches of their schools with the board. Elaborating the issue, he further stated that every year, number of students were increasing in the schools and their branches, in the sometimes the students had to face difficulties while submitting their forms to the board due to non-registration of schools and their branches with the board.

So, the affiliation of each school and its branch with the board is mandatory to avert such situation creating the problems for students, he added.