Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday said the government had taken the timely decision of closing educational institutions to contain further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The prevailing corona situation in all the provinces was kept in view as there were a threat of increase in the number of its patients across the country which could further overload the already overburdened health system, he told a media briefing.

Dr Faisal said all the entry tests in the medical field like MDCAT and various levels of senior medical care training would be held as per schedule, while ensuring all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said the administrations of all the Federal Capital’s hospitals had been asked to ensure adopting safety measures to protect doctors and para medial staff from the coronavirus.