ISLAMABAD - At least four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, said media wing of the military yesterday.

It said the terrorists were killed during the operation late Saturday night.

According to the details, the security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, North West of Spinwam, North Waziristan. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire to flee from the area. However, all the terrorists were killed by the security forces.

During the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Sadam, age 27 years, resident of Karak, KP, also embraced martyrdom while two soldiers got injured, said the ISPR further.

On October 4, at least two hardcore terrorists were killed while another was arrested in an IBO conducted by the security forces in Mir Ali town of North Waziristan. On October 2, Pakistan Army had killed two hardcore terrorists, including an improvised explosive device (IED) expert, in North Waziristan. In September, the security forces had smashed a high profile terrorist network, killing its ringleader and his four associates and arrested 10 others in an IBO in North Waziristan.