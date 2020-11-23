Share:

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday has announced to shut educational institutes.

While addressing the press conference in Islamabad, Shafqat Mahmood has said that the educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to December 24 due to increasing cases of covid-19. Online classes will be conducted by the teachers to facilitate the students during this period, he stated.

The minister further told that the institutions will again shut from December 25 to January 10 for winter vacations.

Earlier, inter-provincial education ministers’ conference had suggested to close educational institutions for one month due to increasing cases of coronavirus across the country.

A meeting chaired by Shafqat Mahmood was held in Islamabad to decide over the closure of educational institutes in the wake of second wave of coronavirus.

During the session, the provincial governrments had unanimously recommended to shut the institutions from November 25 to December 24 while they also suggested to postpone the examinations.

Corona virus cases are increasing day by day in in the country as well as in the educational institutions. Pakistan has reported 59 deaths in a single day on Sunday by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 374,173. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,662 on Sunday.