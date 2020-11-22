Share:

MULTAN - Agriculture Department Punjab is offering two modern agriculture machines, Rice Straw Shredder and Happy Seeder, on 80 per cent subsidy, in order to facilitate farmers, in rice growing 15 districts of the province. The government has handed over set of the both machines to 135 farmers. However, it will provide another 365 machines to farmers in near future, said Director Agriculture Punjab Ghulam Siddique while talking to APP. The both modern agriculture machines are of vital importance. Rice Straw Shredder is used to cut and spread crops remains in the agriculture field. Usually, farmers put the crop remains on fire, which not only pollute the environment and causes smog but it also affects fertility of crops, stated DG Agriculture Field Punjab. The burning of the crop remains also damaged organic matter and some other micronutrients. Similarly, Happy Seeder, is also an important agriculture tool. It helps in sowing of wheat and some other crops.