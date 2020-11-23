Share:

Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, Amin-ul-Haq, has said that the government is planning to

launch 5G technology in the country by December 2022.

He was speaking as a chief guest at 2nd PMFA Appreciation Awards Ceremony organized by Pakistan Malaysia Friendship Association (PMFA) and also talking with media here on Monday.

Talking to media, Amin-ul-Haq said that the government was striving to launch 5G technology in the country by December 2022, adding that the ministry was also working on other digital payment solutions after the refusal of PayPal to come into Pakistan.

Federal minister said the government was interested to allow cryptocurrency trade in Pakistan and for the purpose, we were seeking assistance from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to evolve legal framework for securing cryptocurrency trade in the country.

Earlier, his speech as chief guest, Amin-ul-Haq said that IT and Telecom ministry took COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity that helped increasing IT exports by 44 percent to US$ 379 million during July-Sept 2020-21 as compared to US$ 264 million reported during preceding period of last financial year.

He also announced not to impose a ban on any app including 'TikTok' and added that key economic indicators including Current Account deficit, remittances, foreign reserves, etc. were now improving that would lead the country's growth in coming months.