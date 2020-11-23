Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra on Sunday reviewed healthcare arrangements established for corona affected patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

Talking to media persons, he said the visit was aimed to review the medical facilities for corona patients in three big medical teaching institutes (MTIs) and to assure them cooperation from KP Health Department.

The minister said that the number of corona cases had been increasing since November 17. He said that 370 cases of corona had been reported in the last one day.

He said the provincial government was trying to provide best healthcare to corona patients as well as general patients. He said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan we have to deliver paramount healthcare to the people.

Taimur Jhagra said that every person of the society would play his role for prevention of corona’s spread by adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government. He said maintenance of social distance and wearing of masks could help safety from this pandemic.

He appreciated the role of health workers in corona pandemic and said that all medical staff members were fighting with the pandemic risking their lives to provide treatment to corona patients.

“The opposition is setting a wrong precedent by holding rallies owing to the fact that about 60% of the corona cases of the province reported daily from Peshawar. In such a case, it is imprudent to gather people from other areas in Peshawar,” he added.

He said during the first wave of corona the opposition parties demanded complete lockdown and now they were holding rallies that could help spread corona pandemic.