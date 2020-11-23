Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) was not a representative party since it did not have roots in people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was strange that Maulana Fazalur Rehman remained head of the Kashmir Committee for almost 20 to 25 years, but did nothing for people of Kashmir.

The minister said that people had given their mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years because they had complete confidence in his neat and clean leadership and were convinced that he was the only politician in the country who was capable enough to resolve their issues.

Replying to a question, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had lost his senses because of his defeat in Gilgit Baltistan elections, so he was giving illogical statements these days.

Fawad further said the government had already cancelled its scheduled political gatherings in the larger interest of the country and its people, but the opposition was least concerned about people’s health and, therefore, was insisting on holding public gatherings at all costs, and it was not bothered that its actions could have negative consequences and result in surge in COVID-19 cases.