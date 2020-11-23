Share:

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no issues with Pakistan Democratic Moment’s (PDM) pubic gatherings and rallies, and the only reason he is objecting to these events is because of the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony, which was held at Nowshera Kalan on Sunday at which PML-N stalwart Ghaffar Khan announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with his relatives and friends, he said that if the coronavirus spread further, the entire responsibility will be laid on the opposition parties’ shoulders. “We have also suspended public gatherings and large rallies for the by-elections, but the opposition is killing the people for the sake of power,” he regretted.

He said that the PDM’s rally in Peshawar proved to be the biggest flop in the history as the people had largely boycotted the so-called power show by eleven parties. “The parties that have started the movement to overthrow the government with a few thousand people live in the paradise of idiots,” Khattak commented.

He made it clear that the government will not be cowed down by the opposition’s rallies, and the process of accountability would continue. “The desire of the opposition for early elections will also be never fulfilled,” said Pervez Khattak.

“I was supposed to hold a big rally today, but I have cancelled all the big rallies and events as we are a responsible party and don’t want to spread pandemic in the country.”

“The government has suspended all its rallies and public meetings due to the second wave of coronavirus and also requested the PDM leadership to postpone their rallies and protests, but the opposition is reluctant and playing with people’s lives,” he lamented.

Khattak said that if the corona spread further due to the irresponsibility of the opposition, then all the responsibility will be laid on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s shoulders.

He said that the opposition can convey its message to the people in other ways as well despite holding public rallies in critical situations.

He said that the administration did not close any road to stop the rally. The motorway was closed due to security reasons so that no untoward incident took place. The opposition was given an open route for the rally on GT Road but only a procession of a few hundred vehicles can take them.

“The government has no involvement in the failure of their rally but the people rejected it due to their policies and negative thinking,” Khattak concluded.