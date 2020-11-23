Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.
During the meeting, matters relating to the ongoing development and the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in the provinces were discussed.
9:02 PM | November 23, 2020
