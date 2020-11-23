Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to submit feasible proposals for the completion of the re-structuring process of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) as soon as possible.

Presiding over a review meeting of Higher Education Department here, the Chief Minister further directed the authorities of department to complete appointment process of vice chancellors to public sector universities where such posts were vacant across the province in one month time period.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, senior officials of ETEA and others also attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan termed ETEA as a credible testing agency of the provincial government regarding testing for recruitments in government departments and admissions in educational institutions and said that capacity of ETEA would be enhanced on priority basis and all required resources would be provided to ETEA for the purpose.

He directed the quarters concerned for timely completion of ongoing development schemes in higher education, especially establishment of colleges whose feasibility study had been carried out.

Briefing the meeting about performance of the department, the forum was told that in order to efficient and effective utilisation of available resources, over four thousands students were admitted in the second shift of selected nine colleges for the session 2019-20.

Similarly, in the session 2020-21 total 3280 students were also admitted in the second shift of the aforesaid nine colleges. The forum was further told that the extension of second shift programme to other colleges had also been planned for upcoming session 2021-22 wherein second shift would be launched in the 19 colleges of the province including six female colleges.

The authorities were also informed that interviews of candidates for the filling up of the positions of vice chancellor in the eight different universities had been conducted whereas lists of eligible candidates to fill the positions of the VCs in four universities had been shared with the relevant committee for short listing.

Furthermore, positions of vice chancellors for three additional universities had recently been advertised. Briefing about the approval status of PC-1s it was informed that PC-1s of all 68 ongoing development schemes of HEC had been approved while approval of 19 new schemes out of total 21 had also been taken and PC-s of two leftover schemes had been submitted to relevant forum for approval.