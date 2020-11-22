Share:

Education means knowledge, and knowledge means power; it is the power to alter the destiny of a nation. To acquire education is an incumbent and important right for everyone because it seems to be the third eye of humans, which gives them the sense to differentiate between right and wrong.

Education is an indispensable component of human development; it is the cornerstone for economic and social development, as it is a weapon which one can use to change the world. An Article No: 25-A of the constitution of Pakistan provides the right to education, and states that “ The state shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of five to sixteen years in such manner as may be determined by law”. So it is the prime duty of government authorities to provide basic education to their people. Still, there are innumerable remote areas of Interior Sindh which are deprived of this basic right of education.

Hailing from a remote area of Sindh namely Village Ditto Pato, I can vividly visualize the problems faced by hopeless poor people of my society; including lack of high schools, poor accountability of educational staff hired by government authorities, broken buildings of schools, no electricity and lack of competent educationists.

It has been decades since primary schooling became mandatory, yet still, the system could not be elevated at the level of high school; majority of people living in our village are poor peasants, and they are burning like midnight oil in the scorching sunlight to feed their children. Nevertheless, they still encourage their young blood to get primary education but the lack of high schools in our village has further augmented the hurdles for poor pupils. Our people are financially insufficient to depart their children to urban area for further studies. Ergo, a major number of students in my village decided to pursue work in the fields rather than continuing their studies. This imparts a major impact on the overall increasing literacy rate of the country which was only 59 per cent according to 2017 data analysis.

Therefore, the main purpose of writing this letter is to request higher authorities to take a cursory look at these critical issues and try to resolve them as soon as possible; as these problems have shattered the dreams of our youth. These problems has fueled tensions between the government and poor peasants.

MUHAMMAD AMEEN RAJPER,

Sindh.