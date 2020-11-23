Share:

Lahore has once again dominated the list of the most polluted cities in the world, with its air quality index (AQI) recorded at six times over the safe limit.

On Monday morning, Lahore was engulfed in a grey haze and recorded an AQI of 306, according to data compiled by IQAir, a global air quality monitor.

The other Pakistani city to make it to the top ten cities with the most toxic air was Karachi, which ranked seventh with an AQI of 168.

Meanwhile, India’s Delhi and Mumbai came in second and fourth respectively.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Lahore’s AQI fell in the range of 301 and higher, which has been classified as “hazardous”.

To reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority in Punjab has to date sealed 613 brick kilns, 2,148 industries and impounded 8,579 vehicles.

PDMA has arrested 478 people, according to a report by the authority from November 22.