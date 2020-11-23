Share:

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an alleged rapist of a girl. Rafaqat Masih, resident of Chak No 85-NB reported the police that her 16-year-old daughter was alone at home when Sohail sexually assaulted her and fled the scene. On the report of Rafaqat Masih, the Factory Area Police had registered a case against the accused and formed a special team for the arrest of accused. The raiding team succeeded in arresting the accused within 24 hours by using modern technique of interrogation. Further investigation was underway.

Seven brick kilns sealed in Sargodha

Environment Protection Department on Sunday sealed seven brick kilns in the district for not adopting zigzag technology.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer, the teams of Environment Protection Department visited Chak No 86-NB, Chak No 103-SB and Asianwala village and found seven kilns were being run on bull trench technology that was causing pollution in the air. The teams sealed the kilns and got registered cases against their owners identified as Ghulab Khan, Faisal Khan, Zaman, Bilal, Yasin, Javaid and Sultan.