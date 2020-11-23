Share:

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said the Ministry in collaboration with Bank of Punjab and Kamyab Jawan Programme would launch a major initiative for fishermen community, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan‘s vision of Blue Economy.

He said fishermen were invited to avail financing for trawlers or working capital to buy/upgrade their vessels, adding that booths were been set up at Korangi Fish Harbour and Marine Fisheries Dept, a new release said.

He said these booths would be jointly managed by staff from Maritime Ministry and Bank of Punjab, adding that eligible applicants would be guided all the way till they secure their financing needs.

He termed it a big step for the fishing sector which has been neglected for decades. He said Maritime Ministry was also finalizing a new fishing policy which would benefit `mahigeer community’.