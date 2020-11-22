Share:

LAHORE-Master Paints clinched the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup after beating Diamond Paints/FG Polo by 8½-8 in the nail-biting final played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The exciting and thrilling final was witnessed and enjoyed by a great number of polo enthusiasts, players and their families besides Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif and others. Mrs Tameez Alam, wife of late Shah Rafi Alam, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed trophies and souvenirs among the winners and top performers. Shah Qubilai Alam and Shah Shamyl Alam, sons of late Shah Rafi Alam, were also present on the occasion.

Marcos Panelo emerged as hero from the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage. Panelo smashed in superb seven goals while the remaining one came from Raja Jalal Arslan. From the losing side, Tom Brodie though struck seven goals and Mian Abbas Mukhtar one yet their efforts proved futile in the end as Master Paints won the final by 8½-8.

Diamond Paints/FG Polo stamped their authority right from word go as they fired in fabulous four goals to gain 4-0 lead while Master Paints hit one goal to reduce the margin 4-1 in the dying moments of the first chukker. The second chukker was evenly poised where both the sides thrashed two goals each but Diamond Paints had were still enjoying 6-3 lead.

Master Paints turned the tables in the third chukker, which they fully dominated by hammering four back-to-back goals against one by Diamond Paints to level the score at 7-7. In the fourth and last chukker, Master Paints converted one more goal to gain a slight 8-7 lead, but Diamond Paints also converted a 30-yard penalty to equalise the score at 8-all. No further goal was converted by either side and Master Paints won the thriller by 8½-8. Mannuel Carranza and Lt Col Omer Minhas officiated the final as field umpires.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Samba Bank outpaced D Polo by 6½-4. From Samba Bank, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Syed Turab Rizvi and Edward Banner Eve hammered a hat-trick each while from the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo struck all the four goals.