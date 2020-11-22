Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal and Faiza Zafar grabbed the men and women singles titles in the PSF-KP International Satellite Squash Tournament played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium here on Sunday. According to information made available here, Nasir clinched his eight consecutive international title after defeating his young rival promising Noor Zaman 3-0 in the final. He continued his winning spree taking no time in beating Noor 3-0 with the score of 11-9, 11-7 and 11-3 in 18-minute. In women final, top seed Amna Fayyaz and second seed Faiza Zafar played well against each other. Amna took the first set 10-12 but after that super-fit Faiza made a tremendous comeback and won the next three sets in a row by 11-6, 11-5 and 11-6 to lift the title. Secretary Higher Education KP Daud Khan was the chief guest and witnessed the finals of the men and women categories. In the end, the chief guest distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners and runners-up.