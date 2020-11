Share:

Defence Minister Pervez Khan Khattak has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan never want to stop Pakistan Democratic Moment from holding rallies but the reason is the second wave of Coronavirus in the country.

Talking to a delegation in Nowshera Kalan, he said if the Coronavirus spreads, the opposition parties will be responsible for consequences.

The Minister said that PDM’s rally in Peshawar proved to be the biggest flop show in the history and the people rejected the show of eleven parties.