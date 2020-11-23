Share:

Pakistan has reported 34 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 376,929. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,696 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,756 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 163,329 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 114,508 in Punjab, 44,599 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,810 in Balochistan, 27,018 in Islamabad, 6,123 in Azad Kashmir and 4,542 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,829 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,861 in Sindh, 1,327 in KP, 161 in Balochistan, 279 in Islamabad, 144 in Azad Kashmir and 95 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,216,955 coronavirus tests and 36,929 in the last 24 hours. 330,885 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,677 patients are in critical condition.