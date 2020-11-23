Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Sunday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was using different tactics to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government, but added this alliance of opposition parties would fail in its objectives.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime objective of PDM’s public gatherings was to escape accountability and protect their ill-gotten money. The minister claimed the opposition parties’ gathering in Peshawar was a flop since not many people turned up at the event because they were well aware of the misdeeds of these parties.

Murad said it was unfortunate that people’s entry in Bilawal House for attending a private party was linked to the production of a coronavirus negative test report, but there was no such concern when it came to PDM’s gatherings where the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were openly flouted, endangering people’s lives.

Replying to a question, the federal minister said Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were trying to protect their fathers’ corruption, and they had launched ‘Abu Bachao campaign’ for the purpose.

Murad was of the view said that the reason why people of Gilgit Baltistan had rejected the opposition parties in elections and preferred PTI over them was that they knew fully well that he (PM Imran Khan) was the only political leader who could solve their problems amicably.