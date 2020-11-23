Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rashid has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan defended Namoos-e-Risalat (Peace Be Upon Him) at international level in an effective manner. In his message issued in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen (Peace Be Upom Him) week on Sunday, he said the world could be made citadel of peace by following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in letter and spirit.