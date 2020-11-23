Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan has said the textile industry is heading towards progress due to far-sighted policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said this while talking to party workers here on Sunday. He said that revival of textile industry would help in creating employment opportunities for people. Export of the country would increase with strengthening of textile industry while the country’s economy would also improve, he added. Aleem Khan said the national economy was stabilizing and economic indicators were clearly identifying this. The minister said the country was heading towards stability.