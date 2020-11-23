Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQAR (with embarked helicopter) has visited the Port of Aqaba, Jordan, as part of Pakistan Navy’s overseas deployment to Mediterranean/Red Sea.

According to a press release received here yesterday, upon arrival, the ship was received by Defence Attaché (Pakistan) Amman and the Royal Jordanian Naval Force (RJNF) Liaison Officer. During stay at the port, Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR called on senior Jordanian Navy and government officials including Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Colonel Hisham Al Jarrah.

“During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were also underlined,” said the press release.

It further said that besides that, Indian atrocities in Indian-illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were highlighted.

The Commanding Officer conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Jordan in general and RJNF in particular. He also extended his gratitude for whole-hearted support provided by RJNF in making ship’s stay comfortable.

During stay at Aqaba, Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force also visited PNS ZULFIQUAR. Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR, after sailing from the Aqaba port conducted passage exercise with RJNF Fast Attack Craft Al Hassan (P 102), and Patrol Crafts, Mohamamd-1 and Mohamamd-2.

Pakistan Navy, in line with the government’s policies stands ready to play its role for maritime safety and security in the region. The visit of PNS ZULFIQUAR is a reaffirmation of the PN-RNJF collaboration and will further serve to foster brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan.