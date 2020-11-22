Share:

LAHORE-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa edged closer to their second victory in the ongoing first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as they needed 62 runs with seven wickets in hand to beat title defenders Central Punjab in the fourth round fixture at the UBL Sports Complex.

According to PCB spokesman here on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 108-3 at the close of play with Adil Amin and Mehran Ibrahim unbeaten on 39 and 13 respectively. Earlier in the day, off-spinner Sajid Khan recorded his third five-wicket haul of the 2020-21 season, as he added two more wickets to his tally as he returned 6-101. Sajid took half of the Central Punjab’s wickets in the match as he accounted for four of their batsmen in the first innings. As such, his figures for the match are 10-157. That the third day’s was turned into a contest despite Central Punjab five down for 65 and a second innings deficit of 13 runs at the start of play was due to an 80-run stand between M Saad and Saad Nasim, who resumed the proceedings at three and 14.

In the broadcast match, Sharjeel brought up his century in 99 balls and stitched a 130-run stand for the third wicket with Saud Shakeel, who is unbeaten on 45 and will resume the fourth day’s play with Hasan Mohsin (five) on Monday, after Sindh had lost two wickets for just one run and were 47 for two. Over the course of his 179-minute stay at the crease, the left-handed opener smashed 16 fours and three sixes. Sindh were 190 for three in 48 overs when stumps were drawn.

For the second time in the match, Balochistan’s Azeem Ghumman became victim of the nervous nineties as he was run out on 91 against Northern at the National Bank Sports Complex. Balochistan were placed at a comfortable 223-4 from 48 overs and had an imposing 366-run second innings lead after Azeem anchored their innings over the course of his 125-ball stay. The 29-year-old contributed 113 runs for the third wicket with Akbar-ur-Rehman, who is undefeated on 80 from 89 balls and will have the company of Ayaz Tasawar, who scored 71 in the first innings, when he walks out to bat tomorrow morning. Akbar, to date, has struck eight fours and two sixes.

SCORES IN BRIEF

AT UBL SPORTS COMPLEX

CENTRAL PUNJAB 158 all out, 66.2 overs (Usman Salahuddin 54; Sajid Khan 4-56, Imran Khan Sr 3-29, Khalid Usman 2-35) AND 248 all out, 85.2 overs (M Saad 77, Saad Nasim 52; Sajid Khan 6-101, Arshad Iqbal 3-42) vs KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 236 all out, 81.3 overs (Khalid Usman 92*, Kamran Ghulam 43; Waqas Maqsood 3-41, Bilal Asif 3-107) AND 108-3, 33 overs (Adil Amin 39*; Ahmed Safi 3-63)

AT THE NATIONAL STADIUM

SINDH 383 all out, 111.5 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 153, Asad Shafiq 141; Zahid Mahmood 4-84, Zia-ul-Haq 2-54, M Imran 2-56, Bilawal Bhatti 2-73) AND 190-3, 48 overs (Sharjeel Khan 121, Saud Shakeel 45*) vs SOUTHERN PUNJAB 295 all out, 86 overs (Zain Abbas 95, Salman Ali Agha 67; Tabish Khan 4-83, Shahnawaz Dhani 3-74)

AT THE NATIONAL BANK SPORTS COMPLEX

BALOCHISTAN 418 all out, 124.3 overs (Azeem Ghumman 95, Ayaz Tasawar 71, Kashif Bhatti 54; Nauman Ali 4-129, Nasir Nawaz 2-15, Mohammad Nawaz 2-71) AND 223-4, 48 overs (Azeem Ghumman 91, Akbar-ur-Rehman 80*) vs NORTHERN 275 all out, 89.4 overs (Faizan Riaz 78, M Nawaz 67; Kashif Bhatti 4-114, Taj Wali 2-45, M Talha 2-46).