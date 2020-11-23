Share:

BADIN - Sale of chicken meat on maximum profit and higher price in Badin and other towns and cities of the district has caused poor and lower class unable to buy and match the home budgetary of such mountain touching prices of various essential commodities.

The market price of chicken meat was fixed at the rate of RS380 per kg, but in villages, far and wide areas chicken meat sellers were claiming Rs400 to Rs430 to earn maximum profit. Citizens of Badin are suffering owing to this discretional price by the sellers.

When asked of it from owners of chicken shops, they blamed poultry farms owners for these high prices. Meanwhile, owners of poultry farms claimed that due to low production and increasing rates of raw material, particularly after lockdown, they were compelled to claim such rates but denied of maximum profit. On the other hand, price control teams were seen ineffective and non-functional to monitor the markets and relief.