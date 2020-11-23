Share:

ISLAMABAD - First Lady Samina Alvi on Sunday said the self-examination could lead to early diagnosis and easy treatment of breast cancer without any complications.

Addressing at the prize distribution ceremony of a cricket match between female parliamentarians and women journalists for creating awareness on breast cancer, the first lady said the Pink Ribbon drive was not confined to October rather it was expanding and yet continued. She thanked media for massive awareness on self-examination and treatment of the disease besides helping to eliminate the allied taboos. Lauding the idea of awareness-raising cricket match, she said such activities were vital to improve health as well as spread a desired message.

The ten-over match was won by parliamentarians’ team and the chief guest gave away trophies and shields among the players as well as the organisers. She said during the drive against breast cancer, the parliamentarians extended full support to her and even travelled to Gilgit, Swat, Karachi and Lahore and other areas to apprise the women there about seriousness of the issue.

The first lady told the audience that a telephone helpline had also been established where the women could call and seek guidance and advice from certified doctors in case they were reluctant or unable to visit a medical expert.

The same helpline would also facilitate the women to get an appointment for check-up.

She said having highlighted the issue of breast cancer in October, a special focus would be given to the rights of persons with disabilities during December.

Earlier, the first lady was introduced with the participating teams and also had a group photo with them. Senator Faisal Javed, female parliamentarians and media representatives also attended the special sports event.