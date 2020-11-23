Share:

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy today with most analysts expecting a status quo to be maintained in the policy rate.

“The Monetary Policy Committee of the SBP will meet on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the SBP Karachi to decide about the monetary policy,” the central bank had said on Thursday.

The SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 7% at its last review meeting held in September.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and with a view to supporting the economic growth, the central bank has reduced interest rates by 625 basis points to 7% in the easing cycle from March to June 2020.

Analysts said that the recent projections presented by the central bank in its annual report on the State of Economy for FY2020 signals no change in the policy stance at least this year.